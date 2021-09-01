Makenna Ashton “Ash” Shirey left this world unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
She was born Sept. 10, 2000, at RMH in Harrisonburg, Va. She was the beloved daughter of Tiffany Palmer (Shirey) and Dusty Losh.
Makenna was a loving and compassionate person who cherished her family and friends. She had the most beautiful smile and laugh that could light up your soul.
And although she was introverted and introspective, she was never afraid to be herself. From the wild hair colors to her unique clothing choices, she always stayed true to herself and her beliefs.
Makenna was a lover of art, and she was an amazing artist. Her talent was unmatched. Art was her therapy, her release from the stresses of this world. She was truly happy when she was creating something. She also had a unique relationship with nature and animals.
When you think of Makenna, celebrate the good memories you have of her. She wouldn’t want us to mourn, but remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Makenna was preceded in death by her beloved Memaw, Kathy Graham; aunt, Heather McAvoy; and her sister, Emma Ratcliffe.
She leaves behind her parents, Danny and Tiffany Palmer of Port Republic and Dusty Losh of Fredericksburg; her siblings, Elizabeth and Tristian Ratcliffe and Hayden Losh; her grandparents, Walter Graham, Dennis and Carol Shirey, Danny and Donna Losh, Eddie and Vanessa Palmer and Ed and Connie Porter; her aunts, Treasure Bragg, Mahaley Palmer, Helena Losh, and Tristina Pagans; her beloved cousin, Adrianne Berry; and many other cousins; and her one true love, Fabian Rodriguez.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.