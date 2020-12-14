Malachi Gabriel Dean, 24, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
Malachi was born Oct. 26, 1996, in Rockingham County, and was the son of Rudolph “Rudy” Dean Jr. and Susan J. Lizardi Dean.
Malachi enjoyed his work as a welder and riding his motorcycle as well as drag racing his truck. He loved his two girls more than anything and took pride in being from Elkton. He was also a believer in Jesus Christ.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughters, Athena Rose Shifflett and Rowan Faith Marie Dean and their mother, Taylor Shifflett; sister, Lorna Murray and husband, Dane; nephew, Hudson Murray; niece, Leighton Murray; uncles, Edgar Lizardi and Jerry Dean; aunt, Karen Munns; grandparents, Rudolph Dean Sr. and Margie Dean and Susan Shifflett; and girlfriend, Ashley Thomas.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, with visitation one hour prior at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg officiated by Pastor Cindy Carr. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
