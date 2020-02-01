Malcolm “Mac” J. Offenbacker Jr., 92, formerly of Elkton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Willow Estates Retirement Home in Harrisonburg. He was born July 16, 1927, and was the son of the late Malcolm and Grace Offenbacker Sr. of Elkton. Malcolm is the last surviving member of his immediate family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Thelma Offenbacker, and their only daughter, Sandra (Sandy) McCafferty. He is survived by his son-in-law, Roger McCafferty.
There will be a visitation at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg on Monday evening, Feb. 3, 2020, from 6 to 7:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Rescue Squad, 20871 Blue & Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.