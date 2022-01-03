Malily Caroline Weaver Payne, 88, a resident of Linville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Oak Lea Nursing Home. Mrs. Payne was born Sept. 28, 1933, in Hardy County, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Oscar Luther Sr. and Edna Malily Kohne Weaver.
She was a member of the Progressive Brethren Church in Mathias, W.Va.
On July 25, 1953, she married Nelson Elwood Payne, who passed away Aug. 5, 2019.
Surviving are her children, Terry Payne and wife, Tina, of Mount Solon, Carlene Frazier and husband, Roger, of Elkton; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Payne of Rockingham; grandchildren, Greg Payne, Scott Payne, Tonya Smith, Amanda Frazier; sisters, Virginia “Dare” Morris and husband, Billy, Betty Southerly, Bernice “Cook” Atkins; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Payne was preceded in death by a son, Larry Payne; two brothers; four sisters; and one great-grandson, Wesley Frazier.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
All other services will be held privately.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
