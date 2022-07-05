Mamie Virginia Hartman, 86, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Hartman was born July 20, 1935, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Raymond and Myrtle Smith Ray.
She worked as a housekeeper for physician’s homes and offices for 40 years.
She was married to Eldon Keith Hartman, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Sherry Hartman, Lorie Hartman, Dennis Hartman, Cammie Jean Crider and Gina Lynn Fitzwater; brother, Gilbert Ray; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Hartman was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Lynn Hartman and two twin children.
Pastor Andrew Sagayum will conduct a graveside service Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMullen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset final expenses, McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
