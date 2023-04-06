Mamie Virginia Knight, 85, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023. Miss Knight was born Oct. 29, 1937, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Alfred Lynn and Verdie Claire Knight.
She enjoyed gospel music, was an avid George Straight fan, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Peake Pentecostal Church.
Surviving are her sisters, Rita Myers and Margaret Eppard, both of Rockingham; niece, Linda Corbin; nephews, Alfred Dale Eppard and Timothy Myers; great-niece, Amber Rivera; great-nephews, Andrew Myers and Ace Corbin; and great-great nephew, Bentley Halterman.
In addition to her parents, Miss Knight was preceded in death by her siblings, Ervin Knight, Louise Knight, and Lawrence Knight.
Pastor Michael Fallin will conduct a graveside service Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Clinton Cemetery.
Those wishing to view and sign the register book may do so Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
