Manfred General “Pete” Dean Sr., 85, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Dean was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late General Roller Dean and Lucy Mae Crawford Dean Morris. He was also preceded in death by a wife, Theresa Dean; son, Manfred General “Petey” Dean Jr.; daughter, Elizabeth Cecilla Dean; brothers, Richard Amos, Rondol Samuel, Gene Autry and Allen Foster Dean; sisters, Delois Mae Dean Shifflett, Janice Ann Dean Flavell and Shirley Marie Dean, and a grandson, Paul Ryan Kleinholz.
Pete retired from Reynolds Metals in Grottoes after 27 years of service, but wore many hats throughout his life. He was a milk delivery man and worked for Asplundh Tree Company in Maryland at the age of 16. After returning to the Valley, he went to work for Dean Lumber Company in Elkton. In 1971, he started his own business, Dean’s Tree Service, working until 2015. He loved the Lord, his family, the mountains, gospel music and reading history. Pete was a kind and gentle man, who had a smile for everyone and would help anyone.
He is survived by his wife, Dale Joyce Comer Dean; two daughters, Sandy Dean and companion, Don Jenkins, and Pamera McElroy and husband, Carl; three sons, Leroy Dean and wife, Sharon, Stephen Dean and Michael Dean and wife, Sky; a sister, Shirley Shifflett; five grandchildren, Matthew and Brandon Yancey, Nicole and Malachi Dean, and Carl Kleinholz; three great-grandchildren; a stepdaughter, Peggy May, as well as four stepgrandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Mercy Seat Church in Elkton with Pastors Wayne Taylor and John Bradshaw officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.