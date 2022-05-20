Manuel Mannies Meadows, 84, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Meadows was born Aug. 25, 1937, in the Jollett Hollow area of Page County and was a son of the late James Sherman and Lucy Ellen Breeden Meadows. He was also preceded in death by his son, Richard Meadows; siblings, Nora Meadows, Vida Armentrout, Pearl Comer, Minnie Lam, Willie Meadows, John Meadows, James Meadows, Tommie Meadows, Walter Meadows, Preston Meadows and Steve Meadows, as well as a great-grandson, Ryan Meadows.
Manuel was a member of Furnace United Methodist Church in Elkton. He retired from Rockingham Sleepwear as a cutter, later going to and retiring from Kirby-Vass Insulation and Bendanco Electric. He enjoyed planting and tending to his garden, and gathering with friends and family for butchering hogs on holidays. He and Wilda would often go on rides on Skyline Drive to Big Meadows or Loft Mountain.
On Aug. 8, 1958, he married Wilda Smith Meadows, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Judy Sours and husband, Bruce, and Daryl Meadows and wife, Wendy; a sister, Bessie Meadows; six grandchildren, Crystal Meadows, Jennifer Sours and companion, Paul Dean, Tanya Meadows and husband, Clint Viands, Jessica Shifflett and husband, Wes, Shannon Meadows and companion, Jamie Whetzel, and Brandon Meadows and companion, Kate Humphrey, as well as seven great-grandchildren, Megan Bates and husband, David, Morgan Michael and husband, Jake, Bentley Hensley, Harley Meadows, Evan Shifflett, Kaden Shifflett and Corbin Shifflett.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Furnace United Methodist Church in Elkton with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Furnace United Methodist Church, 19836 Naked Creek Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
