Marc David Donnelly
Marc David Donnelly, 55, of Hinton, formerly of Richmond, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle accident. Mr. Donnelly was born June 23, 1964, in Maryland, and was a son of Jill Wigger Donnelly and the late Robert Donnelly.
Marc moved to the Shenandoah Valley on April 8, 2020, from Richmond and worked as an Illustrator, specializing in pen and ink drawings and acrylic paints. His work involved several colleges and businesses throughout the United States. He was a self-taught chef and in his younger days, was also a professional dancer.
He supported and encouraged his children in all of their events and involvements, either by cooking to help support or helping with fundraising projects. His children said that he could always make you laugh and he was not only their father, but a protector and friend. He was known by friends and family as “Batman.” He was greatly involved in the community and willing to help in any way that he could. Marc will be greatly missed.
In addition to his mother, Jill, he is survived by his children, Brittany Shroba, Paige Donnelly, Robert Donnelly, Noelle Donnelly, and their mother, Kim Donnelly; his fiancée, Chris Cavanaugh; siblings, Mike Donnelly, Terri Welch and Scott Donnelly, along with numerous extended family members to include numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dogs, Gunner and Lola, as well as his cats, Dublin and Nanook.
Services will be private at this time.
A memorial service will be held in Maryland at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lab Rescue of Greater Rescue Richmond, P.O. Box 1574, Midlothian, VA 23113, Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. You can donate or find your local office at afsp.org.
