Marcella Ann “Marty” Taylor passed away in the early hours of March 6, 2022. Born Aug. 22, 1952, she lived 69 beautiful years. Marty was born and raised in Elkton, Va. She lived in Lynchburg, Va. the last 30 years of her life where she worked and retired from Central Virginia Training Center.
Marty was a lover of the outdoors. She loved to hike, kayak, garden, create wood carvings and sit by a nice fire on a starry night. She also loved to attend live music of any kind, especially blue grass, Whiskey Myers and Tyler Childers. Mostly, Marty was a lover of people. She loved everyone and never met a stranger. She loved to feed people. No one could out give her. Above everything, she loved her family. If anyone in her family loved you, she gave love and was loved by them too. Marty was an extension of love to everyone that she met. When she loved, it was with her whole being. She loved us all as we were and where we were. It was in bushels and pecks. Her laugh was infectious and she laughed often. Marty cannot be described in a few paragraphs or pages. Her positivity was something to envy, making the most of every situation and ensuring to make every good day count. To make the most of every day that you are given, enjoy all of the moments, live your best life and love as much as possible.
Marty is preceded in death by her mother and father, Pauline and Hershel Eppard. She leaves behind many loved ones including her daughter, Amanda “Mandy” Armentrout and husband, Merle; her son, Robert “Bobby” Decker and wife, Jennie; grandchildren, Jessica Kuehle and Jarod Tucker, Zackary and Jai Kuehle, Allie and Ethan Decker; and one great-grandchild, Carina Kuehle. Special family, nephew and niece, Larry and Amy Morris and their daughter, Marty’s great-niece, Kaitlyn Morris; niece, Misty Sampson and husband, Randy; sister, Sharon Morris; brothers, Hershel “Butch” Eppard and his wife, Lydia, John Eppard and his wife, Sue; as well as many other family members, friends and loved ones. Marty was loved and will be missed by many.
Marty wished to be cremated and did not want a funeral. Marty requested a celebration of her life, a “Marty Party.” She wanted to give her family and friends enough time to grieve her loss and then be able to laugh and celebrate with a cookout in the Shenandoah Valley that she always called home, and on the Shenandoah river, where she loved to be. She wanted one last trip down the river and we will honor her wishes.
Anyone that loved Marty is welcome to join and celebrate her life, tell a story or memory and share a laugh at her memorial Marty Party. There will be a memorial page at www.MeM.com for Marcella Taylor. Here we intend to share photos and memories, as well as announce the future date of her Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers and cards, honor her memory by loving each other and holding your family tight. Take the trip, make the hike, love your people and enjoy your life. Make the most out of every day. A very wise woman once said that every day is a gift, make them all count.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.