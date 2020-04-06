Marcella Kay Thomas, 66, of Dayton, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. She was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 20, 1953, and was a daughter of the late Frances (Brown) Thomas and H. Frank Thomas Jr.
Marcella was a member of the Dining Room Team at Bridgewater Retirement Community for 22 years. She was a member of Dayton United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed playing handbells. Marcella graduated from Turner Ashby High School and Blue Ridge Community College.
She is survived by her sister, Elaine Heatwole and husband, Larry, of Mount Crawford; her brother, Dennis Thomas and wife, Treva, of Dayton; nieces and nephews, Robyn Mosteller, Kim Nieder and husband, Todd, Sarah Heatwole, Daniel Heatwole, Daniele Thomas, Michele Kolman and husband, Danny, and Mitchell Thomas; and great-nieces, Rheanna Mosteller, Ellie Nieder, Chloe Nieder and Josie Nieder and a great-nephew, Jackson Kolman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812 to help with funeral expenses.
