Marcia Dawn “Peep” Phillips Dove Cole, 54 of Fulks Run, VA died October 24, 2022 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born February 22, 1968 in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of Ronnie Woodrow Phillips of Fulks Run, and the late Georgiana “Porgie” Frere Phillips.
Marcia was a custodian with Rockingham County Schools and was loved by all of the children at Plains Elementary. She was an active member of Mtn. Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run when she was able. She was a past member of Fulks Run Ruritan Club.
In February, 2021 she married Richard Cole who survives.
Also surviving is one daughter, Emily Jones and husband Mark of Timberville; one sister, Rebecca Strawderman of Fulks Run; three nephews, Hunter, Dylan, and Austin Strawderman; one niece, Alyson Strawderman; sister-in-law, Diane Taylor and husband Wayne of Haymarket; brother-in-law, Dwayne Cole and Wife Karen of Broadway; two half-sisters, Sandy May and Patty Twisdale; one half-brother, Cliford Dove ;and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Pastor Eric Wetzel and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a funeral service at 2:00 PM Thursday at Mtn. Grove Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in the Mtn. Grove Cemetery. The casket will be closed.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 PM Wednesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
