Marcia Jo Ann Pearce of Mount Crawford, passed away July 17, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 23, 1935, in Kansas City, Mo., the oldest child of Marc and Alice Lampton.
She earned a degree in business administration and then a master's degree in educational administration. She worked as a teacher for many years while her children were younger but went on to serve in administration for legal and commercial entities.
She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Norman Pearce; her children, Pam Murphy, Sue Herriman, Deanna Boskovich and Marc Pearce; and her brothers, Larry, Norman and Glenn. She has 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Harrisonburg, Va., on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are being coordinated by Compassionate Cremation Services. www.compassionatecremationva.com.
