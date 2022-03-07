Marcia Mae Brown, age 79, of Harrisonburg, Va., died March 4, 2022, at home. Marcia was born Oct. 7, 1942, in Mitchell, S.D., to her parents, Rev. Jerry and Irma Thaden.
For all her life most family and friends referred to her by her nickname, “Marty.” As a preacher’s kid (PK), she moved several times while growing up. She entertained her family with stories of her adventures with her siblings, including a childhood story about the special pleasure of having chocolate cake and coke while visiting a next-door neighbor.
While in high school her family moved to Sigourney, Iowa, where she met and dated her future husband, Larry Brown. She started college at the University of Dubuque and graduated with a degree in Psychology from Iowa State. She earned her Master’s degree in Clinical Social Work from the University of Wisconsin. She was a woman of intelligence, wisdom, and grace.
Throughout her career she held many positions where she applied her special gifts of compassion, understanding, and caring: Milwaukee County Court, School Social worker, Family Service Travelers Aide, Hospital Social Worker, Farm Crisis Counselor, County Social Worker, Gerard School, Eastern Shore Clinic, Counseling Associates, Special Needs Advisor, and more. She played flute, piano, and sang in multiple church choirs. As a volunteer she was a Cub Scout pack leader and member of several service organizations. She was especially fond of flower gardening, music, and was a voracious reader.
She was a wonderful mother to her two sons, Jason and Derek. She supported them with unconditional love while teaching her children humanitarian values of respect and empathy for others. After they married and established their own homes, she enjoyed being the grandmother of four special people: Isabel, Nora Lee, Petra, and Keegan. She introduced them to the piano, many games, and made sure they always got a book at Christmas.
In retirement, as throughout her life, she remained active and traveled widely by bike, canoe, airplane, sailboat, car, and hiking. Her numerous interests led her to many new friends through her membership in AAUW, PEO, Enrich investment club, Life Long Learning Band, Book Club, and Trinity Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband, two sons, two daughters-in-law, and four grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Jerry, of Madison, Ind., and sister, Ellen, of Silverdale, Wash.
A memorial service will be scheduled later this year. The family has requested that friends wishing to donate may do so by supporting their local Library with a gift in her honor.
