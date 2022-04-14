Maretta Ann Crider, 67, of Fulks Run, Va., passed away April 11, 2022, at UVA Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late David E. Crider and Janet Fulk Crider Wampler.
Maretta graduated from JMU with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. She was a program coordinator at Pleasant View for 20 years.
Surviving are two sisters, Marlena King of Broadway and Marcella Crider of Sarasota, Fla.; five aunts, Lucille Jacksie, Marium Selke, Martha Henderson and husband, Floyd, Ann Crider and Irma Crider; and a number of cousins.
She was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, John King Jr. and Dr. Alan Wittbecker.
There will be no viewing or visitation and services will be held at a later date.
A special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the UVA Transplant Unit.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
