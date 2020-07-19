Margaret Alice Allen, 96, of Harrisonburg, passed away July 16, 2020, at the home of her son, Ronald Allen. She was born in Newport, Va., on July 4, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Wilmer and Christine Dutrow Louderback.
Margaret graduated from McGaheysville High School and retired at the age of 84 after working over 50 years as a nursing assistant at Sunnyside Retirement Community. She was a member of Bethlehem Brethren Church in Harrisonburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan K. Allen; brother, Warren Louderback; sister, Mary Allen; grandson, Bryan Allen, and granddaughter-in-law, Mary Jane Allen.
Surviving are her sons, Gary L. Allen of Shenandoah and Ronald W. Allen and wife, Sharon, of Harrisonburg; daughter, Sharon Wright of Broadway; nine grandchildren, Kim Moubray and companion, Greg Shifflett, Aaron Wright and wife, Charissa, Sheila Allen, Shawn Allen and wife, Kara, Chad O. Allen and wife, Juh Ann, Brent Allen and companion, Mandy, Chad M. Allen and wife, Emma, Renee Kishbaugh and husband, Eric, and Kyle Allen and wife, Kayleigh; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tom Smith officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.