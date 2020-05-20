Margaret Ann Chandler, 86, of Port Republic, Va., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va. Margaret was born March 11, 1934, and was the daughter of the late H.B. “Burgess” Chandler Sr. and Edith Rhodes Chandler.
She taught and served as the school librarian for 32 years at Shenandoah Elementary School in Shenandoah, Va. She was a lifelong member of the Port Republic United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years. Margaret was also a charter member of the Shenandoah River Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Margaret is survived by a brother, Jackie Rhodes Chandler and wife, Jean; sister-in-law, Mae Chandler; nieces, Susan Chandler Hardy and husband, Mark, Shawna Chandler Lorsung; nephews, Randall Keith Chandler and wife, Johnna, Mitchell Scott Chandler and Pam, Curtis Glenn Chandler and wife, Becky, Gregory Neal Chandler and wife, Marcy; great-nieces, Meredith Harsh and husband, Michael, Emilie Lawson and husband, Ryan, Rebecca Gunden and husband, Brad, Odair Chandler, Hannah Lorsung and fiance’, Trevor, Caroline Chandler; great- nephews, C.J. Chandler and wife, Ashlyn, Cole Shifflett and wife, Stephanie, Chandler Hardy and wife, Taylor, Storm Chandler and Claire, Stalyn Chandler, Cody Lorsung; great-great nieces, Avery Chandler, Elizabeth Harsh, Anslee Hardy, Ellie Jane Shifflett, Penelope Shifflett; great-great nephews, Casen Chandler, Talan Chandler, Landon Good, Isaac Harsh, Nyle Chandler, Owen Hardy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harry B. “Pete” Chandler Jr., and a sister, Virginia Constance Chandler.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the staff of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community for their love and care of Margaret in recent months, with special thanks to the caregivers in the Redbud Neighborhood who gently and lovingly surrounded her during her final days.
A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23, at the Port Republic United Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Joyner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Port Republic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to either Port Republic United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 116, Port Republic, VA 24471) or Grottoes Volunteer Fire Department (P.O. Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441).
