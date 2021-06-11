Margaret Ann Jenkins Alexander of Broadway, Va., passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on May 31, 2021. Born in Vienna, Va., on April 26, 1939, she was raised in Arlington, Va., and graduated from Washington-Liberty High School.
Marge had a very successful career in advertising. In 1968, she joined E. James White Co. (formerly Nolan, Duffy & White), an advertising agency where she was first employed as a secretary. Marge quickly moved up the ranks, learning the skills to become a production artist, and later being promoted to vice president of Production. One of the first female VPs and perhaps the longest-term employee in the company’s history, after 35 years with the agency Marge retired. Her work ethic, creative eye, loyalty, integrity, and compassion were the foundation to her success. Always a hard worker, Marge continued to free-lance for several years even after her retirement.
Marge said being a mother was her greatest accomplishment. She was a devoted Mom and ensured her only child learned life’s most useful and valuable lessons. Known as Nanie to her grandsons, if they fell down she would offer her hands to help them up and tell them “all will be ok.” Marge was gracious and generous and wrapped her arms around those who needed it. She loved cooking, decorating, crafting, gardening, driving very nice cars, playing rummy and BINGO, having lunch dates, playing with her dog, Linus, and being with friends. The friendships she forged over the years are a testament to her love.
Marge is survived by her son, Donald (Nancy) and grandsons, Mark, Ryan (Jordan) and Joseph, along with nephews, Brian (Jeanette) Jenkins and Jason Jenkins, and two great-nieces, Hailey and Emily Jenkins. Marge is also survived by her beloved dog and companion, Linus.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Thelma Jenkins; her two brothers and their wives, Elbert “Al” (Carolyn) Jenkins Jr. and David (Janet) Jenkins; grandson, Steven Alexander; and niece, Debbie Jenkins.
The funeral and burial services will be held on June 19, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Columbia Gardens Cemetery, 3411 Arlington Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA at 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
