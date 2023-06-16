Margaret Ann Jordan Oden
Margaret Ann Jordan Oden, 92, of Rockingham, Va., passed away June 13, 2023, at White Birch Estates. She was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Shenandoah County to the late Raymond Jordan and Hester Fletcher Jordan Houlihan.
Margaret graduated from Triplett High School in 1949. She worked 25 years for H D Lee Company, 10 years for Quality Inn, three years at VA Publications, and worked as a maid at Life Care Center of New Market until she was 84. She was a member of the Mount Jackson United Methodist Church. She attended numerous sporting events, school plays and other things the grandchildren were involved in. She liked to travel and was described as a big personality in a small package.
She was married to Frederick Downey “Jack” Oden, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are a son, Paul Oden; grandchildren, Gwen G. Parrott, Charity O. Brock, Kris Oden and wife, Tammy, and Brian Bazzle; nine great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren; half sister, Judy H. Stroop; three nieces; son-in-law, Kenneth Bazzle; and close family friend, Debbie Oden.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Sonny Jordan; two daughters, Jane Gochenour and husband, George Sr., and Jackuelyn O. Bazzle; two grandchildren, George “Bubba” Gochenour Jr. and Frances G. Thompson; and one great-grandchild, Cierra Walker.
A memorial service will be held June 25, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. before the service at Grandle Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 185 Ashby Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Mount Jackson United Methodist Church, 141 Orkney Drive, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
