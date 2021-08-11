Margaret Claire Yancey, 92, of Luray, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Irvin Foltz and Elizabeth Shaffer Foltz.
Margaret was a member of Leaksville United Church of Christ.
On April 17, 1956, she married Walter William Yancey, who died April 17, 2012.
She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Thomas and husband, David, of Luray; a son, William Yancey and wife, Rebecca, of Luray; a sister-in-law, Wanda Foltz of Luray; three grandchildren, Brian Thomas of Greenville, S.C., Julie Austin and husband, Derrick, of College Station, Texas, and Hannah Mullins and husband, Ryan, of Clinton, Ky.; and a great-grandson, Wesley Mullins of Clinton, Ky. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Irma Sellers and Dorothy Kelley; and a brother, Max Foltz.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Leaksville United Church of Christ in Luray by The Rev. Laura Shultz. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leaksville United Church of Christ.
