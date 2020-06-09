Margaret Dean Breeden, 90, of Elkton, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 11, 1930, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Harry Lee and Lottie Hensley Dean.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Blanche Dean, Lois Eppard and Genevieve Sillmon, and brothers, Leon Dean and Maynard Dean.
On July 18, 1952, she married Herman George Breeden, who survives.
Margaret and her husband, Herman, owned and operated Valet Dry Cleaners for over 45 years. She loved to bake, especially pies, and going to Lake Anna with her husband. She was a member of Blue Ridge Independent Church and enjoyed family gatherings. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Craig Breeden and wife, Teresa, of Elkton; daughters, Brenda Morris of McGaheysville and Sue Cooper of Hinton; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Randall Dean and wife, Shirley.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Blue Ridge Independent Church with Pastor Gerald Meeks and Pastor David Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Independent Church, 38 Independent Road, Elkton, VA 22827. The casket will remain closed.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
