Margaret Hastings Shifflett, 72, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on Jan. 13, 2023. She was born on Oct. 11, 1950, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Garland Hastings Jr. and Carolyn Cooke Hastings.
Margaret is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Gary J. Shifflett; her daughter, Emily Justice; son-in-law, Todd Justice and grandson, Jeb; daughter, Megan Daniel; daughter-in-law, Jenna Daniel; son, Scott Shifflett; and her two dogs, Tucker and Callie. She is also survived by her aunt, Jannette Warren Edwards; and her four siblings, Richard Hastings III, Catherine Chappell, Sarah Hastings, Mary Weller, and their families.
She graduated in the 1968 class of Douglas Freeman High School. She completed her undergraduate degree from Madison College and received her Master’s in Education from James Madison University. She retired from Harrisonburg City Schools, where she taught at Spotswood Elementary and Waterman Elementary for 34 years. In October 2005, she opened Mrs. Hardesty’s Tea Room in the Hardesty-Higgins House where she joyfully served tea and scones to the Harrisonburg community for six years.
Margaret loved her family, attending JMU games, walking her dogs in Hillandale Park, quilting, traveling, cooking, and feeding the neighborhood birds. Margaret had a passion for history and genealogy and was extremely proud of her family’s connection to Jamestown. Margaret was a long-term member of Asbury United Methodist Church where she volunteered in numerous capacities over the years. Most recently, she volunteered at the church every Monday and Friday.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Asbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chad Hrbek officiating. To honor Margaret’s love of James Madison University, attendees are encouraged to wear purple and gold. Margaret believed in the power of education. Throughout her years as an educator, she hosted practicum students and student teachers in her classroom. For 11 years, she was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honorary society of women educators. She was serving her second biennium as president of the Kappa Chapter. In addition, she was a member of the Valley Association of Retired Teachers, where she was the current treasurer. She believed in the effectiveness of educators to positively impact communities. As a result, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Delta Kappa Gamma Scholarship Fund. This provides funding to aspiring teachers. Memorial contributions may be directed to the scholarship fund of Kappa Chapter, ℅ Sandy Proctor, 206 Hudson Ave., Staunton, VA 24401.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
