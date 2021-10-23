Margaret Helen (Martin) Hildebrand Fowler, 97, of Bridgewater, passed on April 17, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at Bridgewater United Methodist Church on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Jim Harris and the Rev. Steve McMillion officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.