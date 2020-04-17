Margaret Helen (Martin) Hildebrand Fowler, 97, of Bridgewater, passed on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Helen was born in Beaver, W.Va., on Oct. 30, 1922, a daughter of the late Grady and Esther Martin.
She graduated from Shady Springs High School in West Virgnia. Studied at Shenandoah College and Concord College. She taught Geography, English and Band at Marsh Fork High School and retired from Rockingham National Bank (now Wells Fargo) in 1989.
She was a member of the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, where she was Choir Director and Soloist for many years.
Helen was preceded in death by two husbands. Her first husband, Eugene Hildebrand, who she married on June 4, 1943, passed on Nov. 24, 1968. On Dec. 9, 1972, she married George Fowler, who passed on May 22, 1993. Also, two brothers, Robert and Rudolph Martin.
Helen is survived by three sons, Richard Hildebrand (Sue), Rodney Hildebrand (Gloria), and Ronald Hildebrand (Karen); one daughter, Ramona Maloney (Bill); eight grandchildren, Christina Shifflett (James), Richard Lee Hildebrand, Scott Hildebrand (Beth), Ryan Hildebrand (Jennifer), Billy Maloney, Brian Maloney (Jaclyn), Neil Altensee, and Austin Horne; nine great-grandchildren, Jess and Joey Shifflett, Paige and Ryan Hildebrand, Grady and Libby Hildebrand, Audrey and Clara Margaret Hildebrand, and Noah Altensee.
Burial will be private.
Friends and family may visit at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Saturday, April 18, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of the Serenity House for their special care of Helen.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to the Bridgewater Retirement Community Endowment Fund, 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812 or Bridgewater Methodist Church Brick Restoration Fund, 219 N. Main Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
