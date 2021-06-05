Margaret Hogan (Davenport) Rexrode
Margaret “Peggy” Hogan Rexrode passed away on June 2, 2021, in Bridgewater. She was born on March 5, 1926, in Norristown, Pa. and was raised by her beloved “uncle and aunt” James Hartman and his wife, Cecelia, in Phoenixville, Pa., where she graduated from Phoenixville High School. She worked in the Valley Forge Army Hospital during World War II as a medical transcriptionist for a renowned team of maxillofacial surgeons assisting to reconstruct the faces of severely injured soldiers following the D-Day invasion. She married Jack W. Davenport in 1946, and endured a marriage for 25 years before divorcing him in 1971 on the grounds of mental and physical cruelty. Through the grace of God in 1976, she married Roscoe Wilson Rexrode, formerly of Highland County, Va., who was a farmer in Weyers Cave, Va. and was also retired from DuPont. Peggy and Roscoe enjoyed 35 happy years of marriage, with 25 years of retirement in Florida, prior to his death in 2009.
Peggy worked as a civilian with the U. S. Air Force in the 1950s in support of the Tactical Air Command Aircraft Accident Investigation program, and later in the 1960s in support of the Air Force Director of Intelligence. She was proud of her working career and enjoyed being of service to her country.
Peggy was the oldest of eight children. She is survived by her sister, Kay Hogan Vehling, and was predeceased by her brothers, Joe, Jack, Jimmy, and Raymond, and her sisters, Anne and Regina “Jeannie.”
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Linda Davenport Mahaffey and son-in-law, Jim; her son, Jack Davenport and his wife, Ellen; granddaughters, Amy Mahaffey (Azer Ibadov), Emily Mahaffey Hoffmann (Andreas), James Mahaffey, II (Nancy), Alice Davenport, and Julia Davenport, and great-grandchildren, Clara and Joshua Hoffmann, Breeana and Evelyn Ibadov, James “J” Mahaffey, and Lydia and Sofia Mahaffey. Peggy dearly loved her family, including her siblings, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the team of caregivers at Bridgewater Home, who so faithfully and lovingly took care of Peggy in her final years.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with the Rev. Dr. James L. Mahaffey officiating. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens next to her beloved husband, Roscoe.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Health Care Foundation, Inc. Resident Care Fund, 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
