Margaret Irene Good, 88, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born Sept. 11, 1932, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Harry Jackson Alger and Zella Mae Carter Alger.
On Feb. 10, 1951, she married William Russell Good Sr., who died April 15, 2005.
She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Fay Sours of Stanley and Brenda Finch of Worcester, Mass.; two sons, Wayne and William Russell Good Jr., both of Stanley; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Harry James Good; three sisters, Lena Mae Yeaple, Lucille Bair and Betty Smith; and two brothers, Ralph and Calvin Alger.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. James Kite. The family will receive friends one hour before from 12 to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Leake's Chapel Cemetery in Stanley.
Due to COVID-19, facial coverings and social distancing restrictions will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 126, Stanley, VA 22851.
