Margaret June Supples
Margaret June Supples, 73, a resident of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
A daughter of the late Russell and Charlotte Seal Taylor, she was born on Jan. 24, 1947, in Page County, Va., where she attended school.
Margaret was a member of Mount Lebanon Church where she was very active; she also loved quilt making, and volunteering in the community.
On April 8, 1967, she married Jack Supples, who survives. Also surviving is her daughter, Amy Supples Curtis and husband, Mike, of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Jessica Supples, Matthew Curtis and Logan Curtis; great-grandchildren, Rylee Supples and Asher Jessee; sisters, Wanda Shenk and husband, Benton, of Stanley, Barbara Kling of Stanley, Betty Topley and husband, Cleve, of Luray, and Laura Meadows and husband, Kevin, of Elkton; brother, Terry Taylor and wife, Sue, of Stanley, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Scott Supples on June 21, 2016, and brother-in-law, Curtis Kling on Feb. 14, 2018.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Mount Lebanon Church.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mount Lebanon Church with Pastor Jim Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.