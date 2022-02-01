Margaret Lee Dovel Sipe, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her home with her daughters by her side.
Mrs. Sipe was born Jan. 11, 1932, in Elkton, Va. and was the daughter of the late Calvin Monroe Dovel Sr. and Carrie Elizabeth Haines Dovel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stuart Sipe, who passed away in 2007. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Harry, Calvin Jr., Lynwood and Layton Dovel, and sisters, Ruby Dovel, Mamie Lam, Clara Akers, Irene Hughes and Maxine Day.
Margaret was a graduate of Elkton High School and Jefferson Business College. She was a homemaker as well as holding a variety of other jobs throughout her long life.
She is survived by her children, Sandy Martin (Rod) of Mount Crawford, Sherrie Dean (Chuck) of Silver Spring, Md., and Boyd Sipe (Michelle) of Culpeper; four grandchildren, Sara Dean, Ivy Sipe, Lily Sipe and Ali Thompson (Robbie); three great-grandchildren, Bo, Ranzie and Graye Thompson as well as nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Lantz Chapel at Bridgewater Retirement Community with Pastor Joseph Stoner officiating. Interment will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater Retirement Community (BRC) Foundation, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
