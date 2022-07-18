Margaret Lee Secrist, 86, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center after a brief illness. Margaret was born Aug. 27, 1935, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Frank William and Sallie Payne Whitmer.
On Oct. 23, 1953, she married Elwood Alton Secrist and was his loving wife for over 68 years. He preceded her in death on Dec 19, 2013. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by a son, Larry Wayne Secrist.
Margaret worked as a seamstress for Metro Pants in Harrisonburg. She was also a lifelong homemaker.
Mrs. Secrist is survived by granddaughter, Kimberly D. Secrist of Rockingham; brothers, Frank Whitmer and Bobby Whitmer, both of Rockingham; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and a special friend, Sonny Clutteure and her cat, Toots.
The family will receive friends Monday, July 18, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren Cemetery on Boyer Road in Rockingham, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
