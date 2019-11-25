Margaret Lee Shuler, 79, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren.
She was born in the Rinaca’s Corner area on March 13, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Charles Patrick and Mildred Foltz Hensley. A sister, Eva Katherine Hensley, preceded her in death.
On June 6, 1959, she married, Cletus A. Shuler, who preceded her in death on Oct. 25, 2014.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Natalie Shuler Rinaca and husband, Jay, and Millicent Shuler Smith and husband, David; a son, Cletus Arthur Shuler, Jr. “C.A.” and companion, Ann Reed; her grandchildren, Kelli Rinaca and fiancé, Jake Jones, Jenna Shuler and fiancé, Chad Turner, Corey Shuler, Meaghan and MaKayla Smith; two great-granddaughters, Adison Caton and Emma Turner; her sisters, Violet Grimsley, Norma Kite and husband, Wilson, and Lois Morris, many nieces and nephews.
Margaret graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1958 and spent many years working for the Page County Sheriff’s Department and for the Treasurer of Page County. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical United Brethren Church in Rinaca’s Corner, and upon marriage to Cletus, became a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in the Grove Hill area, where she served on the church council and many other committees throughout the years. Margaret also taught Sunday school and Bible school, served as church treasurer, and currently served as Sunday school treasurer.
After marriage, Margaret and Cletus made their home in the Grove Hill area, where she remained until her death. Margaret was an avid gardener, and was known in the area for her beautiful flower gardens. Some of her favorite pastimes included watching her birds, caring for the sheep and naming the baby lambs, and spending time on the front porch sitting with Cletus while drinking her coffee. Early mornings were spent reading the Daily News-Record, and late nights were spent working on her puzzle books. Margaret was also an excellent cook, who spent many hours in the kitchen preparing family meals.
Margaret was loved by many, young and old. Her home was always filled with family and friends, and there was always a place at the table. Her life was Cletus, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The memories of “Sundays at Grams” will forever live on.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held 12 Noon on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church. Private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shenandoah Community Library, C/O Massanutten Regional Library, 174 S. Main Street, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Shenandoah Rescue Squad, 544 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
