Margaret Lenora Brown
Margaret Lenora Brown, 85, of Shenandoah, died Thursday January 27, 2022 with her family by her side.
Born in Page County on January 16, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Martin William and Lena Harlow Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 5 brothers, William Brown of Roanoke, Jack, Richard, Allen and Garland Brown all of Shenandoah; 4 sisters, Catherine Marcrum, Gail Sampson, Muriel Roudabush and Helen Brown all of Shenandoah.
She is survived by her son Kim Wayland Brown and his wife Rebecca Lynn of Shenandoah; a sister Norma Jean Atkins of Elkton; 5 grandchildren, Scott Campbell of Shenandoah, Jennifer Vaughan of Harrisonburg, Christy High and husband Bryon of Luray, Sara Pugliese and husband Luciano of Waynesboro and Matthew Brown of Shenandoah; 9 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday February 12, 2022 at Faith Alive Fellowship with Pastors Don and Patty Meadows officiating.
