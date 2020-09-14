Margaret Louise Hood Creech went peacefully to be with her Lord and heavenly family on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the age of 90. Born on March 6, 1930, in Micro, N.C., to the late Raymond Lester and Lillie Mae Hood, the youngest of four daughters. She was married to James Winston Creech for almost 65 years.
Along with her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Esther and Harvey Hales, Elizabeth and Woodrow Mitchell and Annie Ruth and Authur Jones; and son-in-law, Gerald (Jerry) Ensor.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sandra Ensor, Wayne Creech, Phyllis (Jeff) Meador; grandchildren, Brian (Rachel) Ensor, Christie Creech (Gary) Austin, Carey Ensor (James) Hargenrader, Justin (Tiffany) Creech; great-grandchildren, Brionna Ensor, Dylan amd Ryder Austin, Lucas and Jaxson Hargenrader, Delaney and Cooper Creech; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Margaret Nelson, the two friends were known in their support group as the “M&M’s.”
Margaret was a homemaker until 1968 when she took her first public job as a cashier at the opening of Woolco Department Store. She eventually worked her way to personnel manager until its closing in 1983.
The funeral service will be conducted at Flora Funeral Chapel 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, with Chaplain Rick Poland officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
