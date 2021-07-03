Margaret Louise Lambert Huffman
Margaret Louise Lambert Huffman, 79, of Bridgewater, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born in West Virginia on Sept. 1, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Hurl and Ruth (Sponaugle) Lambert.
Margaret retired as the Billing Manager at Harrisonburg Electric Commission. She was a member of Dayton Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her husband, Nelson “Pete” Huffman of Bridgewater; her two sons, Mike Huffman and wife, Tracy, of Thurmont, Md., and Gary Huffman and wife, Laura, of Penn Laird, and five brothers, Dennis Lambert and wife, Chris, of Northern Virginia, Bill Lambert and husband, Keith, of San Diego, Calif., Larry Lambert and wife, Phyllis, of Bridgewater, Wayne Lambert and wife, Charlotte, of Harrisonburg, and Hurl Lambert, Jr., and wife, Mulu, of Northern Virginia. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Justin, Brandon, and Bryan; three great-grandchildren, Janna, Weston, and Noah, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgewater Retirement Community, especially the staff on the Tranquility Floor for their exceptional care.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
