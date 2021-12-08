Margaret Louise Wade Long, of Mars, Pa., was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 95 years old.
Born in Locks Springs, Mo., on Sept. 20, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Brooks Sr. and Lela Minnick Wade. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Mary Alice Manion and Raymond Brooks Wade Jr., and nieces, Janice Manion Bosworth and Kalis Bostock Estepa.
Margaret lived most of her childhood in Gallatin, Mo., and graduated from Gallatin High School in 1944. She continued her education by attending Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo., graduating in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She went on to attend and graduate from the University of Virginia with a Master of Education as a Reading Specialist. She taught at risk four-year-old children in the Head Start program, kindergarten, first and second grades. She also worked as a substitute teacher in the elementary schools on Army posts and in Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia.
She provided years of proud service to our country as a spouse of a soldier and mother of children growing up in a military family. She was the constant guiding light to her family, as they moved every few years. As her daughter was growing up, Margaret was active in Girl Scouts and many community service volunteer organizations.
Margaret made her home in Springfield, Va., for 50 years before moving to Valencia, Pa., to be near her son, Stewart. She loved the Methodist Church and was a lifelong member of the Gallatin, Missouri, United Methodist Church and a member of the Messiah United Methodist Church in West Springfield, Va.
She loved being a parent, grandmother and great-grandmother, all of which her life revolved around. Margaret was dedicated to her family and when any one needed assistance, she helped in any way possible.
Surviving are her children, Stewart Long of Seven Fields, Pa., and Barbara Long Harkins and husband, Vincent, of Harrisonburg, Va.; grandchildren, Wade Harkins of Harrisonburg, Va., and Kathleen Harkins Van Hoose and husband, Jonathan, of Montclair, Va., as well as great-grandchildren, Vincent and Joseph Van Hoose.
A private graveside service for the immediate family was held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
If you would like to make a donation in Margaret’s memory, please consider the following organizations in our community, Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 (www.rhspca.org) or Cat’s Cradle Rescue, 122 S. Main St., Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 (www.catscradleva.org).
Margaret loved all animals, but she very much loved cats and dogs and truly believed in supporting pet adoption.
