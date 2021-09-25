Margaret Lucille Renalds Witmer of Oxford, Ohio, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. She was born Feb. 6, 1934 in Harrisonburg, daughter of the late Ray and Elizabeth (Garber) Renalds. She attended elementary and high school in Broadway, Va., graduating in 1951. Margaret enjoyed her childhood years growing up on a farm and living in the Old Lincoln Homestead on Route 42. She was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren.
In 1956, Margaret married Richard Clark Witmer of Ashland, Ohio. He died Dec. 20, 2000. She is survived by two sons, Richard Lynn and wife, Ruth, of Toronto, Canada, and David and wife, Iris, of North Ridgeville, Ohio; two daughters, Candace Crist and husband, Tom, of Oxford, Ohio, and Diane Cooper and partner, Eric Rodgers, of Lithia Springs, Ga. She leaves nine grandchildren, Kiri, Travis, Lindsay, Julian, Ethan, Jeremy, Caroline, Catalina, and Alana; her twin sister, Mildred Louise Wittig (and husband Berlin) of Upper Marlboro, Md.; two sisters-in-law, Anita Renalds of Villa Rica, Ga. and Velina Renalds of Nashville, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby, Sidney, and Paul Renalds.
Margaret met Dick Witmer at the Washington, D.C. Church of the Brethren, where they were later married. Dick eventually became a minister for the Church of the Brethren and pastored churches in several states. Margaret served as a minister’s wife, a homemaker, and a secretary. She was known for her green thumb, “tatting” talent (shown in her collar above), her love of playing card games, active church participation, and devotion to Christian faith. On several occasions, Margaret volunteered with Church of the Brethren Emergency Disaster Ministries; for example, traveling to Houston, Texas after a hurricane and New York City after 9/11.
Private family burial will be held at the Dickey Cemetery, Ashland, Ohio.
It was Margaret’s wish that memorial donations be made to the Church of the Brethren Emergency Disaster Ministries. Gifts can be made online here: Brethren Disaster Ministries or by check, payable to: Church of the Brethren, 1451 Dundee Ave., Elgin, IL 60120-1674. Please indicate “Disaster Ministries-Margaret Witmer Memorial" in the memo line.
