Margaret “Ma” Sherman, 93, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab, Baker, W.Va. Born April 11, 1927, in Hardy County, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Lorenza Basye and Hattie Basye Dove.
On Oct. 22, 1945, she married Alston Sherman, who preceded her in death Oct. 4, 2006. She was also preceded by a brother, L.B. Basye Jr.; two sisters, Avis Runion and Camcy Wilkins; and a son-in-law, Ike Miller.
She is survived by three children, Terry Sherman (Janice), Mary Park and Carol Miller; six grandchildren, Kyle Sherman, Michael Park, Miles Park, Lee Miller, Cory Miller and Cara Lee; 15 great-grandchildren, Tanner, Jesse, Joshua, Chris, Seth, Sara, C.J., Willow, Amelia, Lydia, Hannah, Isaac, Andrew, Rachel and Alex. She is also survived by one special great-great grandson, Carter Miller; numerous nephews and nieces; her sister, Effie Eaton and three donkeys that she loved and two special cats, Ossie and Lucky.
Margaret enjoyed reading, crocheting, and her flowers. She loved spending time with family. She was strong willed and was proud that she received her high school diploma in 1968, the same year her daughter, Carol, graduated. She retired from Lost River State Park after 20 plus years. She was positive and loved her family dearly. When a crisis developed, her favorite saying was “This, too, shall pass.”
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va., with Michael Funkhouser, Minister officiating. Burial will be in Jenkins Chapel Cemetery, Mathias, W.Va.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Dress casually, Ma would like that. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face mask in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a SPCA of your choice.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
