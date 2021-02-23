Margaret Marie Auville Anderson
Margaret Marie Auville Anderson, 89, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Bridgewater Home.
She was born on Brushy Run Road, Onego, W.Va., on April 21, 1931, a daughter of the late Guy Carl and Polly (Kisamore) Auville.
Margaret had worked at Bridgewater Garment Factory and on the family farm. She was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren. She loved quilting and making pillows and comforters.
She was united in marriage on Oct. 20, 1951, to Robert Ellis Anderson, who preceded her in death on April 15, 2011.
She is survived by her three sons, Robert Jeff Anderson and wife, Michelle, of Harrisonburg, Gregory Kent Anderson and wife, Sharon, of Dayton, and Bradley Carl Anderson and wife, Lorie, of Dayton; and two sisters, Mary Brown of Phoenix, Ariz., and Reva Shull of Bridgewater. Six grandchildren, Mallory Cromer, Whitney Simmons, Heston Anderson, Cheyenne Anderson, Cierra Anderson, and Jackson Anderson; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Granville Auville, Richard Auville, Calvin Auville, Harvey Auville, Stanley Auville, Marvin Auville, Golden Auville, Eva Harper, Helen Sites, Shirley Miller and Sue Cupp.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Darren Howdyshell officiating.
Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. to sign the register book and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.