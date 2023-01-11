Margaret “Nook” Louise Frye passed away Jan. 4, 2023, at Sentara RMH after a brief but determined battle with pancreatic cancer.
A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Matthew Diehl, will be held Jan. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Mount Jackson Cemetery.
Margaret was born to Berlin “Buzz” and Dollie Frye on May 19, 1960.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, William “Bill” Frye, Jackie “Joe” Frye, Dwight “Ike” Frye, and Charlie “Punk” Frye. She is survived by her brother, Tommy Frye. Having five brothers, Margaret was especially close to her sisters-in-law, Jackie Frye, Barbara Frye, Robin Frye, Shirley Frye, and Margie Frye, who all survive. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom she loved dearly. She was a very loving godmother to her great-niece, Kaitlyn Nebgen. Kaitlyn and James Nebgen, and Roman Frye, brought out a lot of smiles and a lot of mischief over the past few years. Nook did not have children of her own, but she was an important person to all of the children in her life. As the fun aunt, she spoiled the kids with toys, slime, fun, and love.
Margaret attended Stonewall Jackson High School, where she played basketball and threw shot put for the school team before she graduated in 1978. Nook had a dedicated work ethic and was proud to be employed as an area manager at George’s chicken for over 31 years, where she made many friends and helped many people. She was well liked and well respected by those she spent so much of her time with. While she never got the chance to retire, she certainly had a lifetime of memories from her work friends.
Nook grew up in a faithful family as an active member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Whether sitting alone or with a pew full of loved ones, Margaret could always be found in the “Frye” section. She was willing to help with activities including making apple butter, barbecuing chicken, the annual golf tournament, and being a member of the altar guild.
Nook had a lifetime love of animals, most recently her “granddogs” Vinny, Joey, and Red. She enjoyed watching cartoons, especially Disney movies, while relaxing at home. Nook was always up for a good time. She was ready to help at the drop of a hat and showed up early. In typical Frye fashion, when she was ready to go, it was time to go because there was no place like home. One of her favorite places to visit was the beach where she would relax all day with feet in the sand and a drink in hand. Nook was proud of her home and loved hosting gatherings at her house, especially Christmas Eve, when she could fill her house with food, laughter, and love.
Margaret was a good person with a good heart and exactly what we need more of in this world. We didn’t have nearly enough time with you, but your legacy of kindness, fun, and love will last forever.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, PO Box 484, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
