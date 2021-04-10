Margaret “Peggy” Ann Yount
Margaret “Peggy” Ann Yount, 91, a resident of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, peacefully in her residence at VMRC.
Peggy was born on June 10, 1929, in Burkeville, Va. and was the daughter of the late Albert P. and Thelma Atkinson Yount. Peggy grew up and lived most of her life in Granite Falls, N.C., before moving to Harrisonburg.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by a twin brother, William D. Yount of Woodbridge and Harrisonburg, Va., and a younger brother, Robert E. Yount of Greenville, S.C.
Surviving is a sister-in-law, Mary Anita Yount of VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Services will be held at a later date.
Donations in Peggy’s name can be made to the VMRC Compassion Fund, 1491 Virginia Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
