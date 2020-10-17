In loving memory of Margaret “Peggy” Cozine Dowling, born on Feb. 20, 1930. Peggy was married for 50+ years to the love of her life, William R. Dowling (Pop Pop to all), who she joined in loving arms on Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. She will be missed tremendously by all that she touched over the years.
She is survived by three sons, William Race Dowling and his wife, Joyce, James Troy Dowling and his wife, Cindy, and Adam Price Dowling and his wife, Maria, seven grandchildren, Maia, Trevor, Justin, Joanna, Megan, Travis, Tyler; six great-grandchildren, and an unimaginable amount of friends.
A gathering at Peggy’s house will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
