Margaret “Peggy” Grace Zak, 94, of Massanutten, passed away July 23, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. Peggy was born June 16, 1928, in Nyack, N.Y. to the late Harold and Minnie Smith Peterson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. Zak Jr., whom she was married to for 35 years; son, Ronald Rose Sr.; daughter, Wendy Rose; and two brothers.
Peggy was a respected member of the community. She was a majorette for Nyack High School. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in McGaheysville and member and treasurer of the DAR for over 60 years. She was a volunteer hospice worker for 10 years. She enjoyed a successful tenure as a beautiful model in her 20s, then went on to have a successful career at GTE as a secretary. She had a passion for cooking and baking and was an avid animal lover. She was an amazing woman who lived a wonderful life and her family meant everything to her.
She is survived by grandchildren, Tonya Martin and husband, Jude, Luis Villanueva and wife, Ericka, Ronald Gus Rose Jr., Ben Rose, Caleb Rose, Josh Rose, Elizabeth Rose, Stephanie Ngo and husband, Long; 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America at P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.