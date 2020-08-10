Margaret Rose McCauley, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away Aug. 6, 2020, at her home. Mrs. McCauley was born Oct. 3, 1939, in Baltimore, Md., and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Anastasia Gussie Shirmacher.
She was a CNA caregiver in private homes, where she spoiled her patients. She was also a member of the East Point United Methodist Church and the Elkton Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary. She loved watching TV, her grandchildren, and family breakfasts and dinners.
Mrs. McCauley married Henry Elmer McCauley in 1972; he preceded her in death in 1981.
Surviving are a son, Robert McCauley and wife, Tammy; daughter, Rita Marie Taylor; a sister, Esther Shirmacher; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by first husband, John Catalano; a son, John Catalano; a daughter, Mary Catherine Catalano; and sister, Martha Shirmacher.
The funeral will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton with burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with Pastors Kam Stabler and Harold Smith officiating.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
