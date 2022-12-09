Margaret S. Alexander, 93, died peacefully on Dec. 2, 2022, in Austin, Texas. She was born Feb. 11, 1929, in Ceres, Va., to James Glen and Mable Atwell Shufflebarger. She lived most of her life in Weyers Cave, Va.
Margaret was a graduate of James Madison College and the University of Virginia. She was an educator in the Augusta County School System in Virginia for many years, teaching elementary through high school. She retired as a guidance counselor from Ft. Defiance High School in Ft. Defiance, Va. in 1987.
Margaret was preceded in death by her spouse, Jared, and her granddaughter, Sarah Beth Alexander.
She is survived by her son, Glen (Donna Coffman Alexander); granddaughter, Wendy Uzzle (Zack Uzzle) and great-grandsons, Stuart and Samuel Uzzle, all from Austin, Texas.
Services are planned to take place at a later date in Virginia.
