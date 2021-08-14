Margaret Turner (90) of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was called to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
Margaret was born Nov. 20, 1930, in Midland, Michigan, to George P. and Myrtle Fern (Yoder) Yoder. She attended Eastern Mennonite High School, where she met her future husband, Waldo Neil Turner of Broadway. They were married June 17, 1948, in Midland and began their marriage farming near Cootes Store, Virginia, attending Trissels Mennonite Church. In the 1960’s, Neil began building, and Margaret was active behind the scenes paying the bills, raising their 4 children, managing the apartments they built in Broadway, and volunteering with RMH, Valley Players Guild, and the American Heart Association. With her children and grandchildren in mind, Margaret designed her dream home, and then in 1989, Neil built it for her in Fairway Hills. In Harrisonburg, they attended the First Church of the Brethren. After retirement, Margaret and Neil traveled and enjoyed their 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In 2015, they moved into the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, where they enjoyed the company of many life-long friends. Since January, they were temporarily living in Hartville with their daughter, Teresa (Turner) and John Peach, and her family to wait out the Covid-19 restrictions.
She is survived by her husband, Neil, of 72 years and their 4 children: Gregory (Jenny) Turner of Timberville, Va., Cheryl Turner of Durham, N.C., Gary (Debbie) Turner of Harrisonburg, Va., and Teresa (John) Peach of Hartville.
Family will meet Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at 7 p.m. for a private viewing at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Calling hours will be Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Grandle Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., officiated by Pastor Steve Landis, VMRC residential living chaplain. Graveside service at Trissels Mennonite Church cemetery will follow the funeral at Margaret’s final resting place.
