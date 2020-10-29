Margaret Virginia McMurray Hottel, 98, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Mrs. Hottel was born July 25, 1922, in Martinsburg, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Joseph Alexander and Margarette “Madge” Funkhouser McMurray. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a half brother, LA McMurray, and a half sister, Charlotte McMurray.
On June 16, 1948, she married John Linden Hottel, minister of the Presbyterian Church, who also preceded her in death in 1988. Together they served congregations in West Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Virginia for 40 years.
Margaret graduated from Mary Baldwin College and worked as a public school teacher prior to her marriage. She was a member and ruling elder of the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, where she worked in social justice missions, including AIDS awareness campaigns.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Hottel-Burkhart and husband, Abdel Hafid Lahgazi-Alaoui, of Fes, Morocco, Betsy H. Craig and husband, Sam, of Winchester, Tenn., and Martha H. Cranston and husband, Robert, of Columbus, Ga. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Will Cranston of Nashville, Tenn., Michael (Miranda) Cranston of Brookhaven, Ga., Sanae and Safae Lahgazi-Alaoui of Decatur, Ga.; two nephews, Harlan McMurray of Richmond, Va., and John McMurray of Addison, Maine.
A memorial service will be live streamed from Trinity Presbyterian Church Facebook page on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. Burial will be private at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester next to her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church or Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
