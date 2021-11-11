Margaret Whissen Dingledine, 96, a resident of Broadway, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at her son’s home. Mrs. Dingledine was born Sept. 5, 1925, in Mount Crawford, Va., as a daughter to the late Charles A. and Lecia Tutwiler Whissen.
She attended Mt. Clinton High School and lived in Rockingham County until 1948, when she moved to Harrisonburg, Va. She was employed at RMH, Dr. G.W. Ralston, and in daycare for over 30 years. She was a member of the People’s Baptist Church, where she taught the beginner class and was a nursery worker for a number of years. She lived at VMRC from 2003 until 2019. She lived her last 2.5 peaceful years at the home of her son, Chuck and his wife, Debbie, in Broadway, where she was very well taken care of.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ashley, Sheri, and Ellen for all their support and kindness shown to their mom.
On Nov. 7, 1951, she married Nelson B. Dingledine, who preceded her in death in 1995.
Surviving are her three children, Sandee Loker and husband, Ron, of Rockingham, Chuck Dingledine and wife, Debbie, of Broadway and Vicky Trainer and husband, Larry, of Rockingham; two grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 18 stepgreat-grandchildren and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Dingledine was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Funk; and a brother, Melvin Whissen.
Those wishing to may view and sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed and the family will not be present.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Richard Forsythe officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
