Margery Tench Kite, 80, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away June 18, 2023.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with the Rev. Stephanie Sorge officiating.
For those wishing, the family would be most grateful for memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, alzdiscovery.org/donate.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.