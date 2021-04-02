Margie Ann Rodeffer Shifflett, 74, of Elkton, passed away April 1, 2021, in Luray. Mrs. Shifflett was born Jan. 28, 1947, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Weldon and Florence Elizabeth Lam Rodeffer.
Along with her husband, they owned and operated The Elkton Motel for many years.
On April 20, 1966, she married Derrell E. Shifflett, who preceded her in death Sept. 3, 2012. She is survived by her sons, Derrick Shifflett and wife, Carissa, and Troy Shifflett and wife, Kimberly; and daughter, Beth Shifflett and fiancé, Todd Humphrey.
The funeral will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Gerald Meeks officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
