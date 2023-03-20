Margie Beth White Anderson
Margie Beth White Anderson, 68, of Mount Jackson, Va., died March 14, 2023, at her residence. She was born June 6, 1954, in Spring Hill, La., and was a daughter of the late Bert Sr. and LeErma Ollie Hilburn White.
Margie was a caregiver.
On Dec. 21, 1983, she married Carrol Eugene Anderson, who preceded her in death June 7, 2001.
Surviving are three daughters, Mary Galop and husband, Doug, of Luray, Lecie Clatterbuck and husband, Matthew, of Linden and Flora Derflinger and husband, David, of Front Royal; one son, William Jenkins of Front Royal; grandchildren, Courtney Clatterbuck, Allison Jenkins, D.J. Galop, Brian Clatterbuck, Hannah Derflinger, Jonathan Derflinger and Morgan Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Alaina and Jacob Poe, Baylee Galop, and Liam and Hazlee Atherton; brothers, Bert G. White Jr. of Front Royal and Benny White of Louisiana.; one sister, Barbara Jo Shelton of Louisiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Larry Jr., and one grandson, Colton Jenkins.
Services at Morning Star Lutheran Church Cemetery were private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
