Margie Catherine Hoover, 93, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Hoover was born Dec. 20, 1928, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Adam and Bessie Mae Smith Shoemaker.
She enjoyed canning, gardening, flowers, and cooking for Sunday family meals.
Surviving are her children, Larry Hoover, Rocky Hoover and wife, Ruth, Donnie Hoover Sr., Shirley Shoemaker, Debbie Wooddell, Donald Hoover Jr. and wife, Brenda; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hoover was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Hoover, who passed away in March of 1983; a son, Roger Hoover; and granddaughter, Tina Boxley.
Pastor Dan Horning will conduct a graveside service Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Clinton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.